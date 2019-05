In celebration of Boston’s Art Week, Boston Neighborhood Network will host abstract landscape artist, Ruth LaGue, Thursday, May 2nd at 6:30pm.LaGue will give her presentation on “Art and Meditation.” The event is free and open to the public and a piece of Ruth’s artwork will be raffled off.

More info at LaGue Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/Laguewax/

For more information the Art Week eventshttp://www.artweekma.org/