BNN APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Justin Petty, President of Boston Neighborhood Network and the Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn A. Williams as the General Manager for Boston Neighborhood Network. With over twenty-one years of experience in the Public Education Government media access industry, Williams brings leadership experience and dedication to public access to his new role as General Manager within BNN. Most recently, Williams served as the Manager of WBCA-LP 102.9 FM – Boston’s community radio station.

“The ability for all of our citizens to freely share their voices is a right I hold very close. Boston Neighborhood Network represents the foundation for that right. We cannot take it lightly and must work tirelessly to preserve this organization’s mission,” said Williams. “I am both honored and grateful for this opportunity and promise Justin Petty and the entire Board of Directors every thread of my abilities and dedication.”

Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Williams began his affiliation with BNN in 1998 in an arts-related program connected with the Roslindale Arts Alliance (RAA). In his capacity as president of RAA, he has been instrumental in the development of a long-lasting educational and community development presence across the city of Boston. He has directed programming with the Boston Public Library and the Boston Symphony Youth Outreach, curated events at Boston City Hall, and worked with Boston Center for Youth & Families. During his tenure as RAA’s president, Roslindale presence in the city’s arts and cultural environment has increased through the creation of two annual events that showcase the diverse arts in the neighborhood – Roslindale Open Studios and Roslindale Porch Fest.

In 2004, Williams was appointed as one of the City’s Mayoral appointments to the BNN Board of Directors. In this capacity he has served as Treasurer (2006-2008) and President (2009–2012). During his term as Treasurer, Williams worked with a team of developers, Urban Edge and the municipal officials to consolidated BNN from a multiple location organization into a single facility that is truly a PEG Access Media Center.

In addition to his experiences in the PEG access industry, Williams has been affiliated with Sacred Heart Parish and Sacred Heart School where he has served as the Youth Choir Director and the creator of full STEAM based art curriculum for grades Pre-K through 8th grade.

In his free time, Williams plays golfs, composes and records music in his home studio. He remains very active in the Roslindale and Boston arts community.