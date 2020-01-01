BNN & BPS Joins Forces

Boston Neighborhood Network Media and the Boston Public Schools have joined forces during the COVID-19 outbreak to provide the youth of Boston with educational programming. Just because school is out doesn’t mean the learning stops, so tuned to our News & Information Channel Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM; 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and watch our special programming.
Please stay safe!
Programming Blocks
Monday through Friday - 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
News & Information Channel
Comcast 9 | RCN 15| Verizon 1961 | bnnmedia.org