BNN & BPS Joins Forces

Boston Neighborhood Network Media and the Boston Public Schools have joined forces during the COVID-19 outbreak to provide the youth of Boston with educational programming. Just because school is out doesn’t mean the learning stops, so tuned to our News & Information Channel Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM; 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and watch our special programming.

Please stay safe!

Programming Blocks

Monday through Friday - 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

News & Information Channel

Comcast 9 | RCN 15| Verizon 1961 | bnnmedia.org