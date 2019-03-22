BNN General Manager Position

Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN) is accepting nominations and resumes for the position of General Manager. This is a full-time, salaried, exempt position. BNN offers excellent benefits and salary commensurate upon experience.

BNN is seeking an energetic individual to lead and represent BNN in its mission of connecting. Informing, and empowering those who live, work and study in Boston through distinct and diverse community media, programming, education, and services.

Applicants should have a demonstrated leadership, management, and budgeting experience in a community, media or communications environment as well as a strong technical background in all aspects of communication and digital media equipment, systems, and operations.

Experience should include maintaining official records, documents, statistics, and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local regulations. Applicants should also demonstrate an ability to work collaboratively with people from a wide range of cultural, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds with demonstrated success in creating innovative responses to meeting community needs. This position requires excellent oral and written communications skills in a variety of settings. Candidates must be able to engage, build, and maintain relationships with community organizations, government entities, media and arts organizations, and community members in expanding the organization’s mission. BNN is seeking an individual with a demonstrated ability to raise funds from a variety of sources and to supervise staff and volunteers in daily operations consistent with a climate which attracts, retains, and motivates a diverse population.

Apply with cover letter and resume to Janice Holman, jholman@bnnmedia.org no later than 5:00 Pm (EST) on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Download the full position description.