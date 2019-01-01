BNN Hometown Media Award Winners, 2019

In the field of community media, the national Hometown Media Awards presented by the Alliance for Community Media, are the most prestigious. This year Boston Neighborhood Network can boast three winners.

In the professional division, BNN won in the ‘Cultural Perspectives’ category for ‘Women’s Roller Derby,’ produced by Steve Marx, Bradley Lewis, and Laura Bean; and in the Access Center Promo category for ‘Community Engagement,’ produced by Susan O’Connor, Steve Marx, and Laura Bean.

In the student division, Jazmen Pomales won in the documentary category for ‘Remembering Vietnam,’ featuring retired Corporal and Vietnam veteran Ernest Washington. The documentary was produced as part of a workshop at BNN taught by Monique Douglas and Charles Hughley.