BNN's LIVE coverage of the Boston Unity Cup

The City of Boston is proud to host the second annual Boston Unity Cup. A city-wide soccer tournament providing an opportunity to celebrate cultures and nationalities of Bostonians in an environment that promotes sportsmanship, collaboration, and acceptance.

BNN's coverage of the Finals starts, Sunday, July 14th at 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, LIVE! Comcast 9 I RCN 15 I Verizon 1961 I bnnmedia.org

Tournament Schedule

TOURNAMENT WEEKEND

Join us all weekend long for fun, festive, and free activities for the whole family!

FRIDAY, JULY 12

5:45 pm Opening Ceremonies Featuring Performances By Local Artists

6:30 pm Tournament Kick-Off

SATURDAY, JULY 13

9:00 AM Tournament Play Begins

10:00 AM Games + Activities, Food, Music and More!

11:00 AM Resource Fair

6:00 PM Tournament Play Concludes

SUNDAY, JULY 14

9:00 AM Knockout Round Begins

12:00 PM Youth Jamboree Presented by the New England Revolution

3:30 PM Parade of Nations + Performances By Local Artists

4:00 PM Tournament Championships

For more information on the Unity Cup visit www.bostonunitycup.com