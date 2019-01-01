THE END OF AN ERA - THE GREEK PROGRAM - SIGNS OFF

A longtime staple of BNN’s News & Information channel, The Greek Program will be ending their longtime show with a 2-hour celebration on Monday, June 24th at 6:00 PM. The Greek Program is the longest running program of its kind on BNN TV. For 25 years, this weekly bilingual show has served as a voice and platform for Boston’s Hellenic Community to talk about issues of concern affecting them locally and globally.

The show has been hosted by Eleni Vidalis for the last 25 years. She was a member of the Mayor’s Greek Committee and is the President of the Federation of Hellenic American Societies of New England. In 2006, Thanasis Haberis joined Eleni as co-host at the anchor desk. Mr. Haberis is a well-known local businessman and a resident of West Roxbury.

Every Monday night, we have tuned in to catch The Greek Program, inform and entertain the Greek community and Boston at large. The BNN Family celebrates the end of an era, as The Greek Program signs off.

We would like to Thank, Eleni and Thanasis for their years of dedication and service to the community and BNN TV. We wish The Greek Program team well and we will miss them!