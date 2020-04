The FCC is proposing to redefine what a franchise fee is - and it will radically reduce the level of monetary support available to run PEG access channels across the United States. You can help by petitioning the members of Congress representing you and asking them to oppose the FCC changes.

CLICK HERE to contact your representative and senators. Please encourage your colleagues and friends to also take this action in support of BNN and PEG Access Stations across the country.