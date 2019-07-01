IT'S ALL ABOUT ARTS - Bids Adieu to Boston Viewers

ART

Nourishes the soul.

It is self-expression.

It teaches us about each other and the way we see the world.

For over 20 years, Glenn and Janice Williams have produced It’s All About Arts, a weekly art show on Boston Neighborhood Network’s News and Information channel. The show has provided a platform for local artists of all forms to share their creative pursuits with the Boston community.

Join us in a 2-hour celebration of the Boston arts and It’s All About Arts on Monday, July 1, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Comcast 9 I RCN 15 I Verizon 1961 I bnntv.org) as we bid the show adieu as the co-creator and host, Glenn Williams moves on to a new chapter in life as the General Manager of Boston Neighborhood Network.

It’s All About Arts has entertained and exposed Boston to the many talented residents in its midst. We would like to thank, Glenn and Janice for their years' of dedication and service to the community and BNN Media.