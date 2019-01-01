It's All About Arts - Call to Artists

Call to Neighborhood Art Organizations - Group Shows. The BNN Neighborhood Art Gallery invites Boston neighborhood art groups to participate in our bi-monthly exhibits at the BNN Media Center at 3025 Washington Street, Egleston Square, Boston, MA 02119.
- Up to 14 paintings can be displayed (no larger than 36 x 36)
- Flyers provided
- Complete PT/Marketing provided including web and social media
- Reception with Refreshments
- Opportunity to have a guest on It's All About Arts LIVE TV Show the evening of reception
Reservations will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Email your reservation dates preference to Janice Williams at janice@arfulgift.com and details will be sent to you. Or call Janice at 617-710-3811.
Roslindale Artists - March/April 2019
Participating: Kasey Davis Appleman, Gary Koeppel, Mary McCusker, Wendi Gray, Daniel Murphy, Harikleia Kuliopulos, Mary Ellen Foti, Erik Gehring, Tess McColgan, Janice Williams, Mary Russell, Lyasya Sinkovski, Jocelyn Roach, Barbara Kibler