It's All About Arts - Call to Artists

Call to Neighborhood Art Organizations - Group Shows. The BNN Neighborhood Art Gallery invites Boston neighborhood art groups to participate in our bi-monthly exhibits at the BNN Media Center at 3025 Washington Street, Egleston Square, Boston, MA 02119.

Up to 14 paintings can be displayed (no larger than 36 x 36)

Flyers provided

Complete PT/Marketing provided including web and social media

Reception with Refreshments

Opportunity to have a guest on It's All About Arts LIVE TV Show the evening of reception

Reservations will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Email your reservation dates preference to Janice Williams at janice@arfulgift.com and details will be sent to you. Or call Janice at 617-710-3811.

The available months are:

May/June 2019

July/August 2019