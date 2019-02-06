Josh Zakim on WBCA's Councilor’s Corner

February 6, 2019 - Starting tonight on WBCA 102.9 FM at 11 pm and tomorrow at 7 pm, City Councilor Josh Zakim joins WBCA on Councilor’s Corner.

The District 8 Councilor shares his thoughts on the many different treasures of his neighborhood. From the great educational and healthcare facilities, the finest arts centers in the world, homes of our athletic powerhouses, and the small neighborhoods where families are raising their children.

That’s tonight at 11 PM and tomorrow at 7 PM on BNN Radio: WBCA 102.9 FM. Photo by Maria Korina.