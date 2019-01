Boston Neighborhood Network is proud to present the 2019 Mayor’s Cup Hockey Tournament Championship Games highlighting youth hockey teams throughout Boston.

Games can be watched on BNN News and Information Channels (Comcast 9 | RCN 15 | Verizon 1961).

Game Schedule

Girls U10 - Charlestown vs Allston 1/13/19

https://bnntv.org/vod/mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-sports/2018-mayorscup-hockey-tournament-girls-u10-charlestown-vs

Thursday 01/17/2019 1:30:00 PM

Friday 01/18/2019 4:00:00 PM

Saturday 01/19/2019 9:30:00 PM

Tuesday 01/22/2019 12:30:00 PM

Friday 01/25/2019 9:00:00 AM

Friday 01/25/2019 8:30:00 PM





Girls U12 - Parkway vs Allston 1/13/19

https://bnntv.org/vod/mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-sports/2018-mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-girls-u12-parkway-vs

Friday 01/18/2019 8:00:00 PM

Sunday 01/20/2019 8:00:00 AM

Monday 01/21/2019 9:30:00 AM

Tuesday 01/22/2019 2:30:00 PM

Friday 01/25/2019 10:00:00 AM

Friday 01/25/2019 10:00:00 PM





PeeWee AA - Dorchester vs Charlestown 1/13/19

https://bnntv.org/vod/mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-sports/2018-mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-peewee-aa-dorchester-vs

Thursday 01/17/2019 8:00:00 PM

Saturday 01/19/2019 10:55:00 AM

Sunday 01/20/2019 11:00:00 AM

Monday 01/21/2019 4:00:00 PM

Tuesday 01/22/2019 6:00:00 PM

Wednesday 01/23/2019 8:25:00 PM





PeeWee AAA - Dorchester vs Hyde Park 1/13/19

https://bnntv.org/vod/mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-sports/2018-mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-peewee-aaa-dorchester-vs

Thursday 01/17/2019 10:00:00 PM

Saturday 01/19/2019 9:00:00 AM

Sunday 01/20/2019 1:30:00 PM

Monday 01/21/2019 11:30:00 AM

Tuesday 01/22/2019 7:05:00 PM

Thursday 01/24/2019 9:00:00 AM





Squirt A - Charlestown vs South Boston 1/13/19

https://bnntv.org/vod/mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-sports/2018-mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-squirt-charlestown-vs

Friday 01/18/2019 10:00:00 AM

Saturday 01/19/2019 3:00:00 PM

Sunday 01/20/2019 2:30:00 PM

Monday 01/21/2019 7:58:00 PM

Wednesday 01/23/2019 1:30:00 PM

Thursday 01/24/2019 12:30:00 PM





Squirt AA - Hyde Park vs Charlestown 1/13/19

https://bnntv.org/vod/mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-sports/2018-mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-squirt-aa-hyde-park-vs

Wednesday 01/16/2019 8:30:00 PM

Friday 01/18/2019 11:05:00 AM

Saturday 01/19/2019 1:00:00 PM

Sunday 01/20/2019 5:00:00 PM

Monday 01/21/2019 10:00:00 PM

Wednesday 01/23/2019 9:00:00 AM





Squirt AAA - Parkway vs Dorchester 1/13/19

https://bnntv.org/vod/mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-sports/2018-mayors-cup-hockey-tournament-squirt-aaa-parkway-vs

Thursday 01/17/2019 9:00:00 AM

Friday 01/18/2019 12:00:00 PM

Saturday 01/19/2019 2:00:00 PM

Sunday 01/20/2019 8:00:00 PM

Tuesday 01/22/2019 10:30:00 AM

Wednesday 01/23/2019 10:00:00 PM





The following hockey games will not be broadcast or available on Video on Demand due to an unfortunate technical problem with equipment.

BNN has lost the record of these two games:

Bantam AA Charlestown vs Dorchester

Bantam AAA Hyde Park vs Dorchester

We understand that families look forward to seeing their children participate in the Mayor’s Cup and how disappointed you must be.

We at BNN are very upset that we are unable to provide you a program showing these two hockey games. Please accept our deepest apologies.