MLAB - Avenger: Endgame Anulax Battery

Given the release of the movie Avengers: Endgame marks the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), mLabs (Mbadika Laboratory) decided to do something very special.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Anulax Batteries are a highly sought-after for their immense power. In our world, ideas and those who create them are as powerful and highly sought-after as Anulax Batteries.

Since their debut in that amazing opening scene in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Anulax Batteries have continued to capture not only Baby Groot’s imagination but ours as well.

In this Episode, mLab Host Netia McCray will guide you on how to design your own version of an Anulax Battery to symbolize the untapped potential for greatness within yourself to become a Marvel (sorry, we couldn’t resist) in your own right.

Through 3D Printing, Computer Aided Design (CAD) software, electronics and some crafting, we will show you how to bring your Anulax Battery to life.

Our Field Trip is to the TSN that holds the title of being the world’s first fabrication laboratory (Fab Lab), Boston’s South End Technology Center (SETC) in the South End where we challenge their youth program participants to create their own Anulax Battery.

Watch the latest Episode of the MLAB series on BNN - Comcast 9 | RCN 15 | Verizon 1961 | Streaming on bnnmedia.org