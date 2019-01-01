MLAB - NASA Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Special

On July 20, 1969, NASA’s Apollo 11 Mission Crew stepped on the Moon and proclaimed “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Now, 50 years later, SpaceX has become the first private company to successfully deliver supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), a critical step to creating a path to Mars. Therefore, this Summer, in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission, mLab (Mbadika Laboratory) decided to do something truly out of this world that honors mankind’s past and future in space travel in collaboration with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

In this Episode, mLab Host Netia McCray will guide you through the process of creating your version of a succulent planter inspired by the MIT Media Lab Space Exploration Initiative TESSERAE Project, a self-assembling space architecture project to make travel to Mars and other inter-stellar destinations a reality. Through 3D Printing, Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software, electronics, and a little bit of crafting, we will show you how to bring your Tesserae planter to life.

In addition, mLab will take you to our partner program, Boston Design Academy (BDA), a STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) initiative in collaboration, with the City of Boston, the Timothy Smith Network, and Boston Public Library to expose Boston Public School (BPS) participants to career pathways in design through STEM. At Boston Public Library, BDA participants showcased their inventions, including space-friendly hygiene and medical products, to combat the challenges to astronauts as they complete the 9-month journey to the Red Planet.

Ready to #BUILDMAKELEARN!

Build your version of this mLab Project via the mLab Step by Step Guide on Instructables [bit.ly/MLAB_DIY5]

Watch this episode on BNN New & Information

Comcast 9 | RCN 15 | Verizon 1961 | bnnmedia.org

Airtimes: 10/11 - 7:30 PM & 10:30 PM, 10/12 - 2:30 PM, 10/13 - 7:00 PM, 10/14 -11:30 PM