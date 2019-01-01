Stop the FCC from Defunding PEG Channels

The FCC is proposing to redefine what a franchise fee is - and it will radically reduce the level of monetary support available to run PEG access channels across the United States. You can help by petitioning the members of Congress representing you and asking them to oppose the FCC changes.

CLICK HERE to contact your representative and senators. Please encourage your colleagues and friends to also take this action in support of BNN and PEG Access Stations across the country.

BNN and PEG access channels provide government coverage that allows transparency so citizens can monitor local government actions - something vital to the health of local democracy. They also provide local content in communities that are not served by the broadcast industry and are increasingly under-served by newspapers.

Congress should stop the FCC from trying to re-write the 1984 Cable Act to financially starve local communities and our PEG channels in its rule-making (Docket NR 05-311).

Additional information on the proposed changes is available at: https://www.natoa.org/documents/Section%20621%20FNPRM%20Summary.pdf