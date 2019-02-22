February 18 - February 22, 2019

Learn to tell a story using digital storytelling at the Youth Voices Vacation Media Boot Camp. It is a week long intensive multimedia boot camp for 10 to 13 year olds held over the winter vacation break. Youth will receive hands-on experience in mobile, studio and television production and graphic art; and each child will have an opportunity to create a personal project.

First, define a simple story

What is it, how to tell it, how to break it down audio visually

Cast it - using your peers

Shoot it - lights, camera, action!

Edit it – add images, voice-over, music, and transitions

Export it - share your story

Screen it - show your movie to your friends and family

Contact Monique Douglas at mdouglas@bnnmedia.org or call 617-708-3203 for more information.

Youth Voices Vacation Media Boot Camp Program Description (.pdf)

Youth Voices Vacation Media Boot Camp Registration Packet (.pdf)