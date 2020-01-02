2020 MLK Invitational Basketball air schedule and VOD links

2020 MLK Invitational Basketball air schedule and video on demand links:
All TV airings on Comcast 9 | RCN 15 | Verizon 1961
2020 MLK Invitational Basketball: Whitman Hanson vs Charlestown (Boys)
VOD: http://guide.bnntv.org:8000/CablecastPublicSite/show/98579?channel=1
Tuesday 2/11/20 - 10:40 AM
Friday 2/07/20 - 6:30 PM
Wednesday 2/5/20 - 10:00 AM
Friday 1/31/20 - 6:30 PM
2020 MLK Invitational Basketball: BC High vs Tech Boston (Boys)
VOD: http://guide.bnntv.org:8000/CablecastPublicSite/show/98577?channel=1
Sunday 2/9/20 - 12:10 PM
Wednesday 2/5/20 - 11:30 AM
Monday 2/3/20 - 12:30 PM
Thursday 1/30/20 - 12:00 PM
2020 MLK Invitational Basketball: Braintree vs Fenway (Girls)
VOD: http://guide.bnntv.org:8000/CablecastPublicSite/show/98581?channel=1
Tuesday 2/11/20 - 9:00 AM
Sunday 2/9/20 - 10:30 AM
Monday 2/3/20 - 7:00 PM
Saturday 2/1/20 - 12:00 PM
2020 MLK Invitational Basketball: Cathedral vs Latin Academy (Girls)
VOD: http://guide.bnntv.org:8000/CablecastPublicSite/show/98580?channel=1
Monday 2/10/20 - 12:30 PM
Thursday 2/6/20 - 12:00 PM
Tuesday 2/4/20 - 9:00 AM
Sunday 2/2/20 - 10:30 AM
2020 MLK Invitational Basketball: Lowell vs Catholic Memorial (Boys)
VOD: http://guide.bnntv.org:8000/CablecastPublicSite/show/98578?channel=1
Monday 2/10/20 - 7:00 PM
Saturday 2/8/20 - 12:00 PM
Tuesday 2/4/20 - 10:40 AM
Sunday 2/2/20 - 12:10 PM