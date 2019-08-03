MLAB - Captain Marvel Power Gauntlet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomes its latest 'marvel-ous' heroine, Captain Marvel, featuring Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson).

In anticipation for the film, Mbadika will debut its second BNN Episode of their latest series, mLab, on BNN - Comcast 9 | RCN 15 | Verizon 1961 | Streaming on bnnmedia.org - in order to showcase how using STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) you can bring your Captain Marvel inspired ideas to reality.

In this Episode, Mbadika's Executive Director and mLab Host, Netia McCray walks viewers step by step through how to create a Gauntlet inspired by Captain Marvel using a 3D Printer and Electronics. In addition, mLab takes a Field Trip to BPS Parent University's Boston Little Coders at the Sonny Walker Computer Room to explore STEM taking place in Roxbury.

As a STEM-focused organization, Mbadika wants to encourage students to take their first steps and/or continue exploring STEM. Therefore, after the Episode, viewers will be encouraged to create their own version of a Gauntlet following Mbadika's online Step-byStep Tutorial.

We hope you can tune in as we explore how to go 'Higher, Further, Faster'.